Q4 2022 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NOCIL Limited Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions). Please note that this call is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. S. R. Deo, Managing Director from NOCIL Limited. Thank you. Over to you, sir.



Sudhir Ramchandra Deo - NOCIL Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, all participants. A very warm welcome to everybody on the call. Firstly, we welcome Mr. Anand, who has joined NOCIL Board, effective from 2nd of March, as Deputy Managing Director. Mr. Anand comes with a rich experience of over 20 years from BASF Group, and he has handled several critical responsibilities at BASF. Along with Mr. Anand, I have Mr. P.