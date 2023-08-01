Q1 2024 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



V. S. Anand - NOCIL Limited - Deputy MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to everyone present at the call. Just before I get into the call, I would like to, yesterday, Mr. Sudhir Deo, our Managing Director, retired. So I'd like to take this opportunity to play some record our appreciation for his efforts and contributions to the AMG Group, the Arvind Mafatlal Group for the last 45 years.



With that, along