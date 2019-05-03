Q4 2019 Tata Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Tata Chemicals Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. R. Mukundan, Managing Director; and Mr. John Mulhall, Chief Financial Officer.



Ramakrishnan Mukundan - Tata Chemicals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



I have with me John, who is our CFO; and Zarir who is our Executive Director on the Board.