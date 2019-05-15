May 15, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Ajoy Kumar Misra - Tata Global Beverages Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you all for joining us at short notice. So both our companies will separately be also holding a more detailed analyst call, hopefully, later. So I'm Ajoy Misra, as introduced earlier, and we also have our respective management team in the room with us.
As you've heard today, the Board of Directors of both Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals have passed a significant decision to create a common platform for the consumer businesses of the Tata Group and bring them together under a single entity. This transaction is consistent with our ambition of evolving into a broader FMCG player in India. As part of this transaction, each shareholder of TCL, Tata Chemicals Limited, will get 1.14 new equity shares of TGBL for every equity share held in TCL. And the respective Boards have approved the entitlement ratio based on the recommendations of independent valuers. The proposed transaction will create a focused consumer products company with a combined turnover and EBITDA of INR 9,099 crores and INR 1,154 crore,
Q4 2019 Tata Global Beverages Ltd Earnings Call and Discussion of the Demerger of the Consumer Products Business of Tata Chemicals Ltd Transcript
May 15, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...