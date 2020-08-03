Aug 03, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to the Tata Chemicals Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Desa.
Gavin Desa -
Thank you. Good day, everyone. And thank you for joining us on Tata Chemicals Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. R. Mukundan, the Managing Director; Mr. Zarir Langrana, Executive Director; and Mr. John Mulhall, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. I now invite Mr. Mukundan to begin proceedings of the call. Over to you, Mukund.
Ramakrishnan Mukundan - Tata Chemicals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Gavin, and good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for the Q1 earnings call. I'm joined, as
Q1 2021 Tata Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...