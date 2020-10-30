Q2 2021 Tata Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Thanks, Gavin. Good morning to everyone and thank you for joining us today. Hope everybody is safe and healthy. I'm joined by my colleague, Mr. Zarir Langrana, our Executive Director; and John Mulhall, CFO, on today's call. I will broadly give some outline to our quarterly performance and how we see the trend going forward is, especially in this situation we are in the COVID-19. And John will also highlight certain key financial highlights for the quarter.

