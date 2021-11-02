Q2 2022 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I take this opportunity to wish your loved ones and you a very happy, healthy and prosperous Diwali. As always, we take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the second quarter and half year FY '22.



I will now take you through the key highlights for the second quarter and for the first half of FY '22. In our retail business, local restrictions were imposed across our malls in April