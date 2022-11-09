Q2 2023 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the second quarter and first half of financial year '23. We have uploaded the results presentation on the stock exchanges as well as on our website, and I hope you've had a chance to take a look at the same. We will now take you through the key highlights of the results, and we will refer to the relevant slides of the results presentation for your