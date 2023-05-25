Q4 2023 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the fourth quarter and year ended FY '23. We hope you've had a chance to look at the results presentation shared by us. The same is uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. I will now take you through the key highlights of the results and with reference to relevant slides of the results presentation from time to time.



To start with the performance of our retail portfolio. Please refer to Page 4 onwards of the results presentation for an update on consumption at our retail malls in Q4 FY '23. Consumption in Q4 FY '23 stood at INR 2,211 crores showing a