Q1 2024 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

We have with us on the call today the management of the company being represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director; Mr. Anuraag Srivastava, Group CFO; and Mr. Varun Parwal, Group President, Strategy and Corporate Finance.



Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the first quarter of FY '24. We hope you've had a chance to look at the results presentation shared by us. It has also been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. We will now take you through the key highlights of the results, and we'll refer to relevant slides of the results