Q1 2020 Zensar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Amit Chandra - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - IT Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I would like to welcome you all to the Zensar 1Q FY '20 earnings call. We have with us Mr. Sandeep Kishore, CEO and MD; Mr. Navneet Khandelwal, CFO; and other senior management team members. Without further delay, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Sandeep Kishore (inaudible) to give us an introduction of the Zensar management team and a brief update on the 1Q FY '20 results. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sandeep Kishore - Zensar Technologies Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Amit, hello and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Zensar's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal '20. On the call, I have with me from the Zensar management team, Ajay Bhandari, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development; Navneet Khandelwal, our Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Ranjan, our CHRO; Prameela Kalive, our Chief Operating Officer and Global Delivery Head of Application and Digital Business;