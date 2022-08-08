Q1 2023 Zensar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the Zensar Technologies Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by HDFC Securities. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Chandra from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit Chandra - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - IT Analyst



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I welcome you all to the Zensar in the quarter 1 FY '23 earnings call. We have with us today, Mr. Ajay Bhutoria, CEO and MD of Zensar Technologies; Mr. Sachin Zute, CFO and a few other members from the senior management team. Before I hand over the call to Ajay, I would like to highlight that the safe harbor statement is on the second slide of the analyst presentation and is assumed to be read and understood.



With this, I hand over the call to Ajay. Thank you, and over to you, Ajay.



Ajay Singh Bhutoria - Zensar Technologies Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Amit.