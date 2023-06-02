Q4 2023 Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited Q4 and FY23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pankaj Sarda, Joint Managing Director, Sarda Energy & Minerals.



Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pankaj Sarda - Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited - Joint Managing Director



Thank you, dear moderator. Good afternoon, everyone. I extend a very warm welcome to all of you to the Q4 and FY23 earning call of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, which must be considered in conjunction with the risks that the industry in general and our business in particular face, and actual results may vary materially.



This year, the company shall be completing 50 years on June 23, 2023. Over the years in its journey to the golden jubilee, the company has grown and diversified, successfully meeting challenges posed by domestic and global economic conditions and