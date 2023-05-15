May 15, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited Q4 FY '23 investors conference call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference call is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Praveen Agarwal from Axis Capital. Thank you and over to you, Mr. Agarwal.



Praveen Agarwal - Axis Capital Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you, Vikram. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this earnings call. From the management team, we have Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan, our Director; Mr. V Suryanarayanan, MD; Mr. S Venugopalan, CFO; and Ganesh, Manager and CFO, to basically discuss the key highlights of the results. I would request Mr. Sridharan to give his initial remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sridharan Rangarajan - Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Director



Good morning to all of you, and thanks for taking time for participating in our call. I have with me Suryanarayanan, MD of Chola MS; and Mr. S Venugopalan, CFO of Chola MS; and the CFO