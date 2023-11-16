Nov 16, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Cholamandalam Financial Holdings earnings call Q2 FY24, call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instruction) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanket Chheda from DAM Capital. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Sanket Chheda - DAM Capital Advisors Limited - Analyst



Yeah, hi. Hello, and very good morning to all of you. We have with us the entire management team of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings today to discuss the Q2 FY24 results.



From the management side, we have Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan, who is a Non-Executive Director; Mr. N. Ganesh, who is Manager and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. V. Suryanarayanan, who is a Managing Director of MS General Insurance, and Mr. S. Venugopalan, who is the Chief Financial Officer of Cholamandalam General Insurance.



Without further ado, I'll hand the call over to management for their opening remarks followed by a Q&A that we can take. Over to you, sir.



Sridharan