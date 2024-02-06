Feb 06, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Cholamandalam Investment and Financial Company Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Kotak Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nischint from Kotak Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nischint Chawathe - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. To discuss the 3Q FY24 performance of Chola and share industry and business updates, we have with us the senior management today. The senior management is represented by Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Mr. Ravinder Kundu, Executive Director; and Mr. Arul Selvan, President and CFO.
I would now like to hand over the call to Vellayan for his opening comments, after which we'll take Q&A. Over to you, Vellayan.
Vellayan Subbiah - Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Q3 2024 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...