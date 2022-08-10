Aug 10, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

(operator instruction). I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Talwar, Joint Managing Director of Talbros Automotive Components Limited. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Talwar.



Anuj Talwar - Talbros Automotive Components Ltd - Joint Managing Director



Yeah, thank you so much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our quarter-one FY23 earnings call. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy.



On the call today, I'm joined by Mr. Navin Juneja, our Director on the Board, and our Group CFO. SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors. The results and the presentation are uploaded on the stock exchange and the company website. I hope