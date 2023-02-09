Feb 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Talbros Automotive Components Limited Q3 and 9M FY '23 Earnings conference call.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Talwar, Joint Managing Director of Talbros Automotive Components Limited, thank you and over to you sir.



Anuj Talwar - Talbros Automotive Components Ltd - Joint Managing Director



Thank you so much and very warm afternoon. Good afternoon everybody. A very warm welcome to our Q3 and nine monthly FY '23 earnings call. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy.



On the call today, I am joined by Mr. Navin Juneja, our Director on our Board of Talbros, as well as our group CFO. Also, we have SGA, our Investor Relations advisers from Mumbai. The results and the presentation are uploaded in the stock exchange and the company website. I hope everyone has had a chance to look at it, the company performed strongly in Q3 and nine months of FY '23. The company registered a top line growth of 6% in Q3 at INR160 crores. There was a slight slowdown in our