Q3 2020 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020

Sonal Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst



Thanks, Margaret. Good afternoon, everyone. I welcome you all to the Q3 FY '20 Results Conference Call for Eicher Motors Limited. We are very happy and delighted to have with us the senior management team from Eicher Motors, led by Mr. Siddhartha Lal, CEO and Managing Director; and Mr. Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield; and Mr. Lalit Malik, CFO and Chief Commercial Officer.



I'll now like to pass the floor to Siddhartha for his opening comments. Over to you, Siddhartha.



Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD & Executive Director



Yes. Good afternoon, and thank you very much, Sonal,