Q4 2021 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Raghunandhan N. L. - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good evening, [Neeraj]. Am I audible? Shall we go ahead and start the call?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Yes, Raghu. Yes, Raghu, please go ahead. We can start the call now. Management is on the call.



Raghunandhan N. L. - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Thank you. Thank you so much. Good evening. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Regret the delay in commencement of the call. On behalf of Emkay Global Financial Services, I take the opportunity to welcome you all to Eicher Motors Q4 FY '21 and full year FY '21 earnings call webinar. From the management team, we have Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD of Eicher Motors; Mr. Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO of Eicher Motors.



We thank the management for providing us the opportunity to host the call. We request the management for opening remarks, which can be followed by Q&A session.