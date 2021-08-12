Q1 2022 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Raghunandhan N. L. - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Emkay Global Financial Services, I take the opportunity to welcome you all to Eicher Motors Q1 FY '22 Earnings Call Webinar. From management team, we have Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD of Eicher Motors; Mr. Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO of Eicher Motors.



We thank the management for providing us the opportunity to host the call. We request management for opening remarks, which can be followed by Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD & Executive Director



Yes. Good afternoon, evening to everybody, and welcome to the Eicher Motors' earnings and quarterly call. Before I get into the financials and business update, I just want to -- you would have seen the announcement that Vinod Dasari has decided to leave Royal Enfield and to start -- I mean, to get into -- continuing with his own hospital project that he has been working on and his