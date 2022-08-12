Eicher Motors Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning and welcome to the Eicher Motors Limited Investor Day 2022. A warm welcome to all of them who are watching us through our live broadcast links today. And a very warm welcome to all of you sitting here to this facility, the Royal Enfield Global headquarters in India Technical Center. I hope all of you had a good tour of the technical center this morning and were able to go through all the sections of our facility and also were able to go through the World of Royal Enfield pop-up exhibit that we had at the dinner last night.



Some of you went riding this morning, and I hope that experience was great. We would love to hear more from you during our breaks, coffee, lunch, et cetera. Do let us know how you like the motorcycle.



Today's session is focused on presenting a broader view of the strategic business objectives and the future vision of our company to all of you. You will hear from our leadership teams across the board, and here is a very quick view of the plan for today.



We will begin with a broader view of the vision for the company going