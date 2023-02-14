Q3 2023 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Basudeb Banerjee - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon everybody, and good evening to the participants from other part of the world. Welcome to post result Q3 FY '23 Eicher Motors Conference Call. We are pleased to get the opportunity to host the call.



So we'd like to welcome the senior management of Eicher Motors presented by Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD and CEO of Eicher Motors; Mr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle Limited; Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield Limited; and Mrs. Vidhya Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Eicher Motors. So without wasting more time, I'd like to hand over the call to the senior management.



Siddhartha Vikram Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone, and a very good afternoon, evening to all of you, and welcome to Eicher Motors Limited earnings call for quarter 3 of FY 2022-'23. I hope you're all doing well. As we finished 3 quarters of financial year, I'm very happy to report that we are faring well across all