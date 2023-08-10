Q1 2024 GMM Pfaudler Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q1 FY24 earnings conference call for GMM Pfaudler Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now had the conference over to Ms. Priyanka Daga. Thank you and over to you, ma'am.



Priyanka Daga GMM Pfaudler Ltd-DGM Strategic Finance



Thank you, Rayo. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to all of you into the quarter one FY24 earnings call of GMM Pfaudler Limited. The earnings presentation was uploaded on the stock exchanges today and is also available on our website. Hope all of you had a chance to go through it.



From the management, we have with us our Managing Director, Mr. Tarak Patel; our CEO of International Business, Mr. Thomas Kehl; our CEO of India business, Mr. Aseem Joshi; our CFO of International Business, Mr. Alexander PÃ¶mpner; our CFO of India business, Mr. Manish Poddar, and our Compliance Officer, Ms. Mittal Mehta. We will give you a brief overview of the performance of the company, after which, we will get into