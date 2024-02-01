Q3 2024 GMM Pfaudler Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY24 earnings conference call for GMM Pfaudler Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Priyanka Daga. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Priyanka Daga - GMM Pfaudler Ltd - Deputy General Manager, Strategic Finance



Thank you, Sagar. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to all of you into the quarter three FY24 earnings call of GMM Pfaudler Limited. The earnings presentation was uploaded on the stock exchanges today and is also available on our website. Hope all of you had a chance to go through it.



From the management, we have with us our Managing Director, Mr. Tarak Patel; our CEO of International Business, Mr. Thomas Kehl; our CEO of India Business, Mr. Aseem Joshi; CFO of International Business, Mr. Alexander PÃ¶mpner; CFO of India business, Mr. Manish Poddar, and Compliance Officer, Mr. Mittal Mehta. We hopefully even give you a brief overview of the performance of the company after which we will get into the