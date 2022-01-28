Q3 2022 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited Q3 FY22 earnings conference call hosted by Antique Stock Broking Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dhirendra Tiwari from Antique Stock Broking. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Dhirendra Tiwari - Antique Stock Broking Ltd.



Thank you. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you to the 3Q FY22 post results conference call of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited. I'm glad to have with us today, Mr. K. Srinivasan, Managing Director and Mr. Suhas S. Kolhatkar, CFO. I congratulate both of them for continued strong performance despite challenges over the last few months.



Now I request Mr. Srinivasan to give a brief on the performance post which we will open the floor for question and answer. Over to you, sir.



Srinivasan Kirloskar Pneumatic Ltd.-MD



Yeah. Good evening to all. Thank you. Dhirendra-bhai. Before we start, I'm going to