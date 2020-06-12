Q4 2020 Westlife Development Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Devanshi Dhruva - Westlife Development Limited - Deputy Manager



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Westlife Development Limited Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2020.



We are joined here today by Mr. Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman; Ms. Smita Jatia, Director; and Mr. Pankaj Roongta, our CFO and VP Finance and Accounts for Westlife Development Limited.



Please note that our financial results and investor presentation had been mailed across to you, and these are available on our website, www.westlife.co.in. I hope you had the opportunity to browse through the highlights of the performance.



We shall commence today's call with key thoughts from Amit, who will provide a strategic overview, which will -- which shall be followed by Smita to take you through the key business initiatives, its overall operational progress, the impact and response to COVID-19 and the strategic imperatives that lie ahead. Pankaj will cover analysis of the financial performance and highlights during