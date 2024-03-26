Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial), a networking systems, services, and software company, provides solutions that help clients create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. The company's technology is designed to enable network operators to deliver higher-capacity connections, achieve greater operational efficiency, and provide a richer end-user experience. According to a recent SEC filing, David Rothenstein, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Ciena Corp (CIEN), sold 3,500 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $50.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $175,665. David Rothenstein’s trading activity over the past year includes the sale of 35,000 shares and no recorded purchases of Ciena Corp (CIEN) stock. The insider transaction history for Ciena Corp (CIEN) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Ciena Corp (CIEN) shares were trading at $50.19 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.220 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.43, which is above both the industry median of 23.895 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $60.04, Ciena Corp (CIEN) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.