Q4 2023 Gabriel India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Gabriel India Limited Q4 FY23 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar, Managing Director of Gabriel India Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Manoj Kolhatkar - Gabriel India Limited - MD



Thank you. Good morning and a very warm welcome to everybody present on the call, and thanks for joining. I hope you're all doing well. Joining me today is Rishi Luharuka, our CFO; and Nilesh Jain, our Company Secretary; and our relations agency SGA.



We have, as you all must have seen, we have already uploaded our results for the full year and the Q4 and full year and investor