Q4 2021 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IFB Industries Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Bhandari from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mayank Bhandari -



Thank you, [Faisal]. Nirmal Bang Equities -- welcome to you all for 4Q FY '21 results conference call of IFB Industries. Management is represented by Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Raj Shankar Ray, MD and CEO of Home Appliances Division; Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing and Engineering Division; Mr. Anand Reddy, CEO of Motor Division. I now hand over the call to management for opening remarks, post which we can take questions from participants. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prabir Chatterjee - IFB Industries Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, Mayank. Good evening to all of you. I welcome you all for IFB Industries' investor call for the