Q3 2022 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY'22 Earnings Conference Call of IFB Industries, hosted by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Bhandari from Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mayank Bhandari - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Stephen. Nirmal Bang Equities welcome you all for 3Q FY'22 results conference call of IFB Industries. Management is represented by Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Rajshankar Ray, and MD and CEO, Home Appliance Division; Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing and Engineering Division; Mr. Anand Reddy, CEO of Motor Division.



I now hand over the call to management for opening remarks, post which, we can take questions from participants. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prabir Chatterjee - IFB Industries Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you