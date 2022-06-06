Q4 2022 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IFB Industries Limited Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. [Prasheel Randy] from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, Diksha.



Nirmal Bank Equities welcome you all to 4Q FY '22 Results Conference Call of IFB Industries. Management today here is represented by Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Rajshankar Ray, MD and CEO, Home Appliances Division; Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing and Engineering Division; and Mr. Anand Reddy, CEO of Motor Division.



I now hand over the call to management for opening remarks, post which we can take questions from the participants. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prabir Chatterjee - IFB Industries Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome you for IFB Industries' call