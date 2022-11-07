Q2 2023 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call for IFB Industries Limited, hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Prasheel Gandhi from Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prasheel Gandhi -



Thank you, Rita, and good afternoon, everyone. Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited welcome you all to 2Q FY '23 Earnings Conference Call for IFB Industries. From the management team, we have Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Rajshankar Ray, MD and CEO, Home Appliance Business; and Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing, Engineering Division; and Mr. Anand Reddy, Head of Motor Division.



I now hand over the call to management for opening remarks, post which we can take Q&A for the participants. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prabir Chatterjee - IFB Industries Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon,