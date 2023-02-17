Q4 2022 Schaeffler India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Schaeffler India Limited Q4 CY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference to Ms Gauri Kanikar. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Gauri Kanikar - Schaeffler India Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We have with us from the management, Mr. Harsha Kadam, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Satish Patel, our Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kadam will first take us through a short presentation on the results, after which we open the floor for questions.



Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kadam.



Harsha Kadam - Schaeffler India Limited - MD, CEO, Director & President of Industrial Business



Hello, good morning. This is Harsha Kadam. Along with me is Satish Patel. I would like to take you through the presentation for this fourth quarter and year that has gone by. I would like to touch