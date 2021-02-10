Feb 10, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Rane Holdings Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Diwakar Pingle from Christensen IR. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Diwakar Pingle -
Thank you, Rio. Good afternoon, friends. Welcome to the Q3 FY '21 Earnings Call of the Rane Group. To take you through the results and answer your questions today, we have the management team from the Rane Group, represented by Mr. L. Ganesh, the Chairman and Managing Director; Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman of Rane Holdings Limited; P.A. Padmanabhan, President, Finance and Group CFO; Siva Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President and Secretary of Legal Services; and J. Ananth, who is the CFO of Rane Holdings Limited.
Please note that we have sent you the press release. And also we have sent you the presentation link of the deck of all the company. In case if any of you have not received the presentation, you could look at it on our website or even
Q3 2021 Rane Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
