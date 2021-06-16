Q4 2021 Rane Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Diwakar Pingle -



Good afternoon. Thank you, Faizan. Welcome to the Q4 and full year FY '21 earnings call of the Rane Group. To take us through the results and answer your questions today, we have the management team from the Rane Group, Mr. L. Ganesh, the Chairman and Managing Director, Rane Holdings Limited; and Mr. Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman, Rane Holdings Limited; Mr. P. A. Padmanabhan, President, Finance and Group CFO; Mr. Siva Chandrasekaran, who is Executive Vice President of Secretarial & Legal Services; and Mr. J. Ananth, CFO of Rane Holdings Limited.



Please note that we have sent the press release and the presentation of the presentation deck. In case any of you have not received it, you could look it in our website or even the BSE site of Rane or