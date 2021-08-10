Aug 10, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Rane Group of Company's Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Binay Sarda from Christensen Advisory. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sarda.
Binay Sarda -
Thank you, Nirav. Good afternoon, friends. Welcome to the Q1 FY '22 Earnings Call of the Rane Group. To take you through the results and answer your questions today, we have the management team from Rane Group, represented by Mr. L. Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Rane Holdings; Mr. Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman; Mr. P.A. Padmanabhan, President, Finance and Group CFO; Mr. Siva Sandra Sekaran, Executive Vice President of Secretarial and Legal Services; and Mr. J. Ananth, CFO of Rane Holdings.
Please note that we have sent you the press release and also we have sent you the presentation link of the deck. In case any of you have not received the presentation, you could look at in our website or even the BSE or you could also write to us,
Q1 2022 Rane Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...