May 19, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 and Full Year FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Rane Group. Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Diwakar Pingle from Ernst & Young LLP. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Diwakar Pingle -



Thank you very much, Ziko. Good afternoon, friends. Welcome to the Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Call of Rane Group. To take you through the results and answer your questions today, we have the management team from Rane Group, Mr. L. Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Rane Holdings Limited; Mr. Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman, Rane Holdings Limited; Mr. P.A. Padmanabhan, President, Finance and Group CFO; Mr. Siva Chandrasekaran, who's the Executive Vice President, Secretarial and Legal Services; and Mr. M.A.P Sridhar Kumar, Executive Vice President, Finance and CFO of Rane Holdings Limited.



Please note that we sent you the press release and the presentation link of the deck. In case any of you have not received the presentation, you could