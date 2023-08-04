Q1 2024 Navneet Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Navneet Education Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Prabhudas Lilladher. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Jinesh Joshi from Prabhudas Lilladher. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jinesh Joshi - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Prabhudas Lilladher, I welcome you all to the 1Q FY '24 Earnings Call of Navneet Education Limited. We have with us the management represented by Mr. Sunil Gala, who is the MD; Mr. Kalpesh Dedhia, CFO; Mr. Rumi Mistry, Head IR team; and Mr. Sanjeev Shah, Joint MD of Navneet FutureTech. I would now like to hand over the call to the management for opening remarks. Over to you, Sunil.



Gnanesh Dungarshi Gala - Navneet Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Jinesh. Good morning and very, very warm welcome to everyone today. Apart from the names Jinesh mentioned, we