Q2 2022 Visaka Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. We welcome you to the Q2 FY results conference call of Visaka Industries Limited. We have with us from the management, Mr. Vamsi Krishna, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Shafiulla, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Vinay Bathija, Head - Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Krishna for opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vamsi Krishna - Visaka Industries Limited - Joint Managing Officer



Thank you so much. A very good morning and a very good afternoon to everybody on the call. Thank you all for joining and participating in our earnings call for Q2 FY '22. Trust you all are safe and your families are safe, and I wish you season's greetings for the season. The economy has picked up well and showing clear signs of recovery from COVID. The performance of all our businesses at Visaka has done well in this Q2 and season for us.



In the building segment, the V-next businesses have done exceptionally well, and recorded the