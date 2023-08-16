Aug 16, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to the Visaka Industries Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Irfan Raeen from Orient Capital. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Irfan Raeen - Orient Capital - IR
Thank you, [Lizzen]. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Visaka Industries Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on Q1 FY24 financial results discussion call.
Today on the call, I have with me, Mr. Vamsi Krishna sir, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Shafiulla sir, Chief Financial Officer. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through investor deck that we have uploaded on exchanges and on company's website.
I would like to give a short disclaimer before we start the call. This call may contain some of the forward-looking statements which are completely based upon our beliefs, opinions, and expectations as of today. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and involve
Q1 2024 Visaka Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 16, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...