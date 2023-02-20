Q3 2023 Gufic Biosciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Ami Shah - Gufic Biosciences Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you. Good evening and a warm welcome to Gufic Biosciences Limited earnings conference call for the third quarter of financial year '22, '23. I have with me, Mr. Pranav Choksi, Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director; Mr. Devkinandan Roonghta, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Avik Das from Investor Relations team to give the highlights of the business performance of the company and to clarify all the questions of investors during the call.



We will begin the call with the business highlights and overview by Mr. Avik, followed by financial overview by Mr. Roonghta. After the opening remarks, the operator will open the bridge for Q&A session. But before we