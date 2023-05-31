Q4 2023 GRP Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GRP Limited and Q4 FY23 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, expectations, and expectations of the company as on the date of this call.



These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harsh Gandhi, Joint Managing Director, GRP Limited, for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Harsh Gandhi - GRP Limited - Joint MD



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on GRP Limited's conference call to discuss the earnings of quarter four as well as fiscal year 2023. Along with me here today, I have our company CFO, Ms. Shilpa Mehta; and SG&A, our Investor Relation advisors to assist on the call. We have already uploaded our investor presentation on the stock exchanges