Q1 2020 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Ashit Desai - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Srijit Dasgupta - Berger Paints India Limited - CFO & Director of Finance



Thank you, Ashit. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 FY '20 earnings call for Berger Paints India Limited. As usual, I will begin by summarizing the growth numbers for the quarter for both stand-alone and consolidated operations and offer some brief comments on the performance, following which, I will invite questions from the participants in the call.



The growth rates for standalone for the quarter: Total income from operations was 15.5%; PBDIT, 25.6%; PBIT at 29.2%; PBT at 29.0%; and PAT at 27.4%. The consolidated growth rates are as follows: total income from operations, 15.7%; PBDIT, 27.5%; PBIT, 32.9%; PBT before share of profit or loss from JV, 32.8%. PBT is 32.2%, and PAT is 31.8%.



The stand-alone financials had