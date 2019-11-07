Q2 2020 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Srijit Dasgupta - Berger Paints India Limited - CFO & Director of Finance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to the Q2 FY '20 Earnings Call. As usual, I'll just start with a couple of remarks on the performance for the quarter and then throw the house open for questions from the participants.



On a stand-alone basis, the growth rates for the quarter looked like this. Total income from operations was 7.5%. PBDIT, excluding other income, was 13%. PBIT was 15.4%. PBT was 17%. And PAT, expectedly because of the tax changes, is now 72% for the quarter.



On a consolidated basis, the growth rates looked like this. Total income from operations, 7.3%. PBDIT, excluding other income, was 14%. PBIT, 17.1%. PBT, before the share of profit and loss from JV, is 18.9%. After share of loss from JV, it's 18.2%. And PAT growth rate is 67.1%.



This quarter saw an extended monsoon in some parts of the country. We believe it could have affected decorative sales to some extent in terms of growth numbers. Hopefully, this will unwind itself later in the year, meaning the impact