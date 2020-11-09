Q2 2021 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '21 Results Conference Call of Berger Paints, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashit Desai of Emkay Global. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashit Desai - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks, Margarite. Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome the management of Berger Paints and thank them for giving us this opportunity. From the management, we have with us today Mr. Srijit Dasgupta, Director, Finance and CFO; and Mr. Sujyoti Mukherjee, Vice President, Finance and Accounts. I'll now hand over the call to the management for opening remarks. Over to you, Srijit.



Srijit Dasgupta - Berger Paints India Limited - Director of Finance & CFO



Thanks, Ashit. A very good evening to you, ladies and gentlemen. And a warm welcome to our Q2 FY '21 earnings call of Berger Paints India.