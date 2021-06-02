Q4 2021 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Berger Paints India Limited 4Q FY '21 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashit Desai from Emkay Global. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashit Desai - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks, Faizan. Good evening, everyone. We welcome the management of Berger Paints, thank them for this opportunity. It's a pleasure to host them for the Q4 earnings call. From the management, we have with us Mr. Srijit Dasgupta, Director, Finance and CFO; and Mr. Sujyoti Mukherjee, Vice President, Finance and Accounts.



I'd now like to hand over the call to Mr. Dasgupta for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Srijit Dasgupta - Berger Paints India Limited - Director of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Ashit, and thanks to Emkay Global for hosting this. Good afternoon, ladies and