Q4 2022 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q4 and FY '22 Results Conference Call of Berger Paints India Limited, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Saaksha Mantoo Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you. And over to you Saaksha.



Saaksha Mantoo -



Thank you. Good evening everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for this opportunity. We have with us today Mr. Srijit Dasgupta, Director Finance and CFO; and Mr. Sujyoti Mukherjee, Vice President Finance and Accounts. I shall now hand over the call to the management for the opening remarks. Over to you gentleman.



Srijit Dasgupta - Berger Paints India Limited - Director of Finance & CFO



Thank you Saaksha. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Earnings Call for Berger Paints India Limited . As usual, I'll commence proceedings with a few preliminary comments about the stand-alone and