May 30, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q4 and FY '22 Results Conference Call of Berger Paints India Limited, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Saaksha Mantoo Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you. And over to you Saaksha.
Saaksha Mantoo -
Thank you. Good evening everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for this opportunity. We have with us today Mr. Srijit Dasgupta, Director Finance and CFO; and Mr. Sujyoti Mukherjee, Vice President Finance and Accounts. I shall now hand over the call to the management for the opening remarks. Over to you gentleman.
Srijit Dasgupta - Berger Paints India Limited - Director of Finance & CFO
Thank you Saaksha. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Earnings Call for Berger Paints India Limited . As usual, I'll commence proceedings with a few preliminary comments about the stand-alone and
Q4 2022 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...