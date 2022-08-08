Q1 2023 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Berger Paints India Limited, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services.
We have with us today from the management Mr. Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO; Mr. Srijit Dasgupta, Director, Finance, and CFO; and Mr. Sujyoti Mukherjee, Vice President, Finance and Accounts.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Jigisha Kapoor from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you.
And over to you, ma'am.
Jigisha Kapoor -
Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for this opportunity. I shall now hand over the call to the management for the opening remarks.
Over to you, gentlemen.
Srijit Dasgupta - Berger Paints India Limited - Director of Finance & CFO
Thank you, Jigisha. A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.
I'd like to extend a very warm welcome to all of you to the
Aug 08, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
