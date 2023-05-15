Q4 2023 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q4 and FY '23 Results Conference Call of Berger Paints India Limited hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Gupta of Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nitin K. Gupta - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Thank you, Govind. Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for giving this opportunity. We have with us today Mr. Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Kaushik Ghosh, Vice President and CFO; and Mr. Sujyoti Mukherjee, Vice President, Finance and Accounts. I shall now hand over the call to the management for the opening remarks. Over to you, gentlemen.



Sujyoti Mukherjee - Berger Paints India Limited - VP of Finance & Accounts



Thank you, Nitin. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to Berger Paints India Limited